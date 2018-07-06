A police officer was shot in the leg in Brooklyn Friday morning, an NYPD spokesman said.

The officer was shot on Decatur Street, near Throop Avenue, in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 6:30 a.m., police said.

The cop was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition, police said.

A police officer has been injured & transported to an area hospital in Brooklyn. Please expect a police presence and avoid the area of Decatur St & Tompkins ave. More information to follow once available. pic.twitter.com/LcbxVBwoZN — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 6, 2018

The shooting happened while the officer was executing a search warrant, according to NBC New York. A suspect was taken into custody, the station reported.

