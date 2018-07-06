News NYPD officer shot in leg in Brooklyn, police say The officer was shot near the intersection of Decatur Street and Throop Avenue, police said. A police officer was shot in the leg in Brooklyn Friday morning, the NYPD said. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Updated July 6, 2018 8:10 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A police officer was shot in the leg in Brooklyn Friday morning, an NYPD spokesman said. The officer was shot on Decatur Street, near Throop Avenue, in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 6:30 a.m., police said. The cop was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition, police said. The shooting happened while the officer was executing a search warrant, according to NBC New York. A suspect was taken into custody, the station reported. Check back with amny.com for more on this developing story. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.