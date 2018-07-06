LATEST PAPER
News

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com
A police officer was shot in the leg in Brooklyn Friday morning, an NYPD spokesman said.

The officer was shot on Decatur Street, near Throop Avenue, in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 6:30 a.m., police said.

The cop was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition, police said.

The shooting happened while the officer was executing a search warrant, according to NBC New York. A suspect was taken into custody, the station reported.

