It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. Photo Credit: Alison Fox

An NYPD officer was shot in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening, police said, and was expected to survive.

The officer, who was not immediately identified, was shot near the corner of Troutman Street and Wilson Avenue in Bushwick just before 6:15 p.m.

Police said it appeared the officer was plainclothes and shot in the shoulder.

The suspect was put in custody.

