NYPD officer shot in the leg in the Bronx after gun accidentally discharges, NYPD says

The officer was taken to Lincoln Hospital Center in stable condition, the spokesman said.

An NYPD officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg after their gun accidentally discharged in the Bronx, police said on Friday, June 7, 2017. Photo Credit: Meghan Giannotta

A police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg during a traffic stop in the Bronx Friday afternoon, the NYPD said.

The officer’s gun went off about 3:30 p.m. after he tripped and fell while attempting to make a car stop near the corner of Simpson Street and Westchester Avenue in the Foxhurst neighborhood, according to an NYPD spokesman.

The officer, who was not immediately identified, had pulled his gun out as he approached the vehicle because he believed there may have been a weapon in the car, the spokesman said.

Two people inside the vehicle were taken into custody for questioning related to the traffic stop, according to the NYPD.