Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck an NYPD sergeant who was directing traffic in Brooklyn on Sunday.

According to law enforcement sources, the officer was directing traffic at Schenectady and Church Avenues in East Flatbush at around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 when the collision occurred.

The sergeant, assigned to the 67th Precinct, was struck from behind by a black sedan with orange license plates, authorities said. The sedan then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Police are now searching for the driver of the vehicle.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.