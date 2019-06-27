News Fourth NYPD officer dies by suicide in June NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill calls for action to address a "mental-health crisis" after a spate of suicide deaths, including a 53-year-old officer from Long Island. The NYPD announced that four officers have died by suicide since the start of June. Photo Credit: Rajvi Desai By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com June 27, 2019 11:40 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email For the fourth time this month an NYPD officer has committed suicide, this time at a home in Hicksville, Long Island, an NYPD spokesman said late Thursday morning. The identity of the officer has not been released. The NYPD said only that the officer was 53 years old. Officials are expected to address the situation later in the day, the spokesman said. Earlier this month NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill called the recent rash of officer suicides "a mental health crisis." His remarks, made in a statement on June 14, came after a 29-year-old officer on Staten Island took his own life near the 121st Precinct. That death was the third recorded suicide of an NYPD officer in June. On June 5, Assistant Chief Steven Silks of Queens North Borough Command took his own life in his department car. A day later, Brooklyn Det. Joseph Calabrese, a married father of four, killed himself in a parking area off the Belt Parkway, police said. "This is a mental-health crisis," O'Neill said. "And we — the NYPD and the law enforcement profession as a whole — absolutely must take action. This cannot be allowed to continue." In his statement on June 14, O'Neill cited resources where NYPD employees can call to get help for themselves or, confidentially, for someone else. "There is no shame in seeking assistance from the many resources available, both inside and outside the department. Accepting help is never a sign of weakness — in fact, it’s a sign of great strength," he said. The resources included in O'Neill's statement are the Employee Assistance Unit at 646-610-6730, the Chaplains Unit at 212-473-2363 and Police Organization Providing Peer Assistance at 888-267-7267. "Cops spend so much of their days assisting others," O'Neill said. "But before we can help the people we serve, it is imperative that we first help ourselves." With Anthony M. Destefano and Kristopher J. Brooks By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.” Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.