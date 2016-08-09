NYPD officers deliver baby outside Brooklyn precinct

A woman went into labor in a car outside the 62nd Precinct.

Two police officers had an unexpected job on Sunday night when a woman went into labor outside a Brooklyn precinct.

A woman ran into the 62nd Precinct in Bensonhurst, telling officers that her niece was in labor in a car outside. Officers Mike Lunetta and Mathew Brady went to the car to assist the woman.

The NYPD said Lunetta could see the baby’s head and knew there was no time to waste.

“The mother started to push while Officer Lunetta delivered the baby and handed him to Officer Brady who was waiting to care for the newborn,” the NYPD wrote in a Facebook post.

The mother and baby, Noor, were then taken to a nearby hospital, where both are doing well, police said.