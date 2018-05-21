Two off-duty NYPD officers — one of them the groom on his wedding day — died Sunday night in a one-car crash upstate, police said.

The groom was identified as Michael Colangelo, 31, a canine officer from Huntington Station, Long Island, State Police and the NYPD said Monday.

The other officer was identified as John M. Martinez, 39, of Hauppauge, Long Island. The NYPD said Monday that Martinez was assigned to the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn.

State Police said both men were pronounced dead at the scene on Oliverea Road in the town of Shandaken and said a third person, whose identity was not released, was transported to Albany Medical Center with what police described as “non-life-threatening injuries.” Police said that victim was not the bride.

State Police said Martinez was driving a 2018 Maserati on Oliverea when the car “left the roadway” and “struck a large tree” before overturning and coming to rest on its roof at 11:23 p.m. The scene is not far from the Full Moon Resort on Valley View Road in Big Indian, where Colangelo’s wedding had taken place.

Police declined to say what factors might have been involved in the crash, saying only that the cause was under investigation.

State Police, Town of Shandaken police, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters from multiple departments, as well as the New York City Department of Environmental Protection and emergency service officers from Shandaken all responded to the scene.

An employee of the Full Moon Resort declined to comment Monday.

Colangelo and his bride were listed on the wedding registry theknot.com, as well as the website honeyfund.com — which said the couple planned to honeymoon in Costa Rica.