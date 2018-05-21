News 2 NYPD officers, including groom on wedding day, die in upstate crash Michael Colangelo and John M. Martinez were pronounced dead at the scene of the one-car crash. Bunting hangs over the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn, where John M. Martinez, 39, was assigned. Off-duty NYPD officers Martinez and Michael Colangelo were killed in a crash upstate on Sunday. Photo Credit: AMNY / Alison Fox By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com Updated May 21, 2018 10:05 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Two off-duty NYPD officers — one of them the groom on his wedding day — died Sunday night in a one-car crash upstate, police said. The groom was identified as Michael Colangelo, 31, a canine officer from Huntington Station, Long Island, State Police and the NYPD said Monday. The other officer was identified as John M. Martinez, 39, of Hauppauge, Long Island. The NYPD said Monday that Martinez was assigned to the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn. State Police said both men were pronounced dead at the scene on Oliverea Road in the town of Shandaken and said a third person, whose identity was not released, was transported to Albany Medical Center with what police described as “non-life-threatening injuries.” Police said that victim was not the bride. State Police said Martinez was driving a 2018 Maserati on Oliverea when the car “left the roadway” and “struck a large tree” before overturning and coming to rest on its roof at 11:23 p.m. The scene is not far from the Full Moon Resort on Valley View Road in Big Indian, where Colangelo’s wedding had taken place. Police declined to say what factors might have been involved in the crash, saying only that the cause was under investigation. State Police, Town of Shandaken police, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters from multiple departments, as well as the New York City Department of Environmental Protection and emergency service officers from Shandaken all responded to the scene. An employee of the Full Moon Resort declined to comment Monday. Colangelo and his bride were listed on the wedding registry theknot.com, as well as the website honeyfund.com — which said the couple planned to honeymoon in Costa Rica. By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.” Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.