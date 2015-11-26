NYPD: Package found near Port Authority not dangerous

An NYPD spokesman said he did not know what the package was but that it was cleared.

A package was found on 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue on Wednesday Nov. 25, 2015. Photo Credit: Caviar

The Port Authority Bus Terminal and Times Square area have been reopened after police determined a package on the sidewalk was not a threat, an NYPD spokesman said Wednesday night.

The package was found on 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue on Wednesday evening and suspicions that it may be a bomb led to a massive city response, from scores of officers with weapons out to ambulances and bomb squad units.

Entrances to the terminal at Eighth Avenue and also 40th and 41st streets were closed, along with some streets, but they were reopened about 7:15 p.m.

The response came amid worries of a terrorism attack in this country after the ones in Paris and Malaysia this month. President Barack Obama on Wednesday said there was no credible threat to the United States.