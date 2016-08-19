NYPD rescues lost dog from Gravesend Bay, police say

NYPD Special Ops rescued a German shepherd Friday morning from Gravesend Bay off Brooklyn.

Two divers with the 62nd Precinct were lowered into the bay off a NYPD rescue boat at 6:30 a.m. to remove the dog from the water, police said. It’s unclear how the dog ended up in the bay.

“This morning #Harbor #SCUBA pulled this dog from the waters of Gravesend Bay. If you recognize him, call @NYPD62Pct,” NYPD Special Ops tweeted, nearly three hours after completing the rescue.

Shortly after tweeting photos of the pup, the NYPD realized the German shepherd matched the description of a lost dog whose information had been posted on the Facebook page Lost and Found Pets in Brooklyn, New York, police said. The white shepherd, named Chase, had been missing since Thursday, according to the post.

The NYPD has since reunited Chase with his owner Francisco Vazquez.

“‘Chase’ has been reunited w/ the Vazquez family thanks to a little help from social media #HappyEnding #RuffMorning,” NYPD Special Ops tweeted on Friday.