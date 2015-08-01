Suspect who choked, robbed a man in Central Park sought, NYPD says

The suspect approached the man saying, “I’m hungry, do you have any money?”

The NYPD said they are searching for a suspect who choked and then robbed a man walking through Central Park Thursday.

Police said the suspect approached the 53-year-old victim at 10 p.m. in the Ramble area and said, “I’m hungry, do you have any money?”

When the victim replied no and tried to walk away, the suspect came up behind him and placed him in a chokehold until he passed out, police said. When the victim awoke 20 to 30 minutes later, his wallet and backpack were gone. The items contained glasses, keys, gift cards and jewelry and cash, according to police.

The victim visited Roosevelt Hospital the following day, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a 35-year-old black male, 5’8″ tall, 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS, or online at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com