NYPD boosts security at NYC synagogues following Yom Kippur terrorist attack in London

The increased police presence could be seen outside of the Temple Emanu-El on 65 Street and 5th Avenue Thursday morning with cops standing guard as worshipers gathered.

The NYPD said Thursday that the department is tracking a terrorist attack that took place in Manchester, England, leaving two people dead on Yom Kippur as cops were already stationed at houses of worship.

According to authorities, police personnel had already been ordered to stand guard at religious sites across the city in anticipation of the holy holiday when two people were stabbed in the U.K. A report from the Guardian indicated that two members of the Jewish community were stabbed to death while worshipping in Manchester on Oct. 2, while another four remain hospitalized. Responding police officers killed the attacker.

Although the NYPD believes there is no connection between this attack and any dangers to Jewish New Yorkers, they are asking the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.

“We are tracking the incident in Manchester, England. At this time, there is no known nexus to NYC. The NYPD has already implemented enhanced coverage and high-visibility patrols around synagogues today for Yom Kippur. As always, if you see something, say something 1-888-NYC-SAFE,” the NYPD said in a statement.

Mayoral candidate and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo also released a statement on the terrorist attack in England, condemning it and calling for unification.

“My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and the entire Jewish community in Manchester, London, and around the world. We know that when antisemitism strikes anywhere, it is felt everywhere, including right here in NYC, home to the largest Jewish community outside of Israel,” part of the statement read. “We must send one unified message: Not in New York City, not now, not ever.”

A police source underscored the importance of the NYPD’s Counterterrorism Division, pointing amNewYork to comments made by Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch one day earlier when she pushed back against President Trump’s funding cuts.

“The impact of these cuts won’t be felt immediately. New York City will not be a less safe place tomorrow as a result of all of this, but it will absolutely be a less safe place six months from now. Let me be clear, these funds are the backbone of the NYPD counterterrorism program,” Tisch said. “The whole, hard truth is that since 9/11, New York City has faced more than 70 terrorism plots and ideologically driven acts of violence. And with the support of these critical resources, the women and men of the NYPD have kept our city safe. Cutting these resources now in a time of global conflict and surging threats, will make our city less safe. To be blunt, this is the difference between a city that prevents the next attack and a city left exposed to it.”