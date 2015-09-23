NYPD seeks cabdriver who choked passenger in backseat in Brooklyn

Police say the driver also fondled the woman.

Taxi cab. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Sonia Recchia

Police were searching Wednesday for a cabdriver who choked his passenger after climbing into the backseat with her in Williamsburg over the weekend.

The 29-year-old woman first hailed the yellow cab near the corner of Roebling and Grand streets at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, police said. The driver took her a few blocks but then pulled over.

He then climbed into the backseat and got on top of her, police said. The woman, who lives in Manhattan, was choked and fondled before the driver fled.

During the incident the driver hurt the woman’s neck, police said.