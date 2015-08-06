NYPD sergeant indicted for allegedly raping teen girl: DA’s office

NYPD Sgt. Joel Doseau is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl he met online several years ago.

An NYPD sergeant was indicted Wednesday on charges of raping a teen girl several years ago, officials said.

The officer, 43-year-old Joel Doseau of Brooklyn, is accused of having sex with a girl he met online who was 15 years old at the time, said a law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation. Doseau was released on $100,000 bond, a spokesman for the Brooklyn district attorney’s office said.

An attorney for Doseau declined to comment.

Doseau is charged with several offenses including third-degree rape, use of a child in a sexual performance, promoting a sexual performance by a child. The age of consent in New York State is 17.

Doseau and the girl, whom amNewYork will not name, met several times to have sex in Brooklyn between July 2007 and August 2009, according to the 40-count indictment.

The girl came forward to authorities recently, leading to the arrest.

Doseau’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 1.