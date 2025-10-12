From Reagan to Trump: NYPD sergeant retires after helping protect U.S presidents for over 40 years

Over 40 years ago, James Gatto joined the NYPD with one goal in mind — to help people. As fate would have it, he would wind up helping some of the most important people in the nation.

In addition to performing motorcycle escorts for fallen cops and patrolling the Big Apple’s roads, Gatto also became a legend within the department for serving on the highway detail for every U.S. president from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump.

Whenever the commander-in-chief was in town, regardless of party, Gatto was among those tasked with keeping them safe, and the mission was clear.

“No matter what political party, you take it seriously,” Gatto told amNewYork in an interview. “We protect the office. I know the person is in the office, but it’s respect for that office that we take it so seriously.”

Growing up, he was inspired by cops who would visit his school in full uniform after taking an oath to protect and serve. He wanted to be just like them, to wear a badge and to save lives.

“It may sound strange in these times, but I wanted to help people,” Gatto told amNewYork.

Over four decades, eight months, and 19 days since suiting up for the first time, Gatto recalled that he has not only been able to fulfill his dream of helping those in need — like lost children and people living in domestic violence situations — as a member of highway patrol be believes he has also made a lasting impact on families during the worst possible moments in their lives.

Perhaps the roughest times for Gatto were the many escorts for retired or active members of the NYPD at their funerals.

“When you go to those funeral homes in those churches, you talk to the family, and you let them know that you’re there for them, and you treat them with respect, and you say a few kind words. They’re grieving their loved one, but they always remember how they were treated by the NYPD Highway Patrol and how that escort was conducted,” Gatto said. “I tell all my officers, the new ones and even the ones that have been there a while, at every single funeral, make sure you treat the family well.”

As for protecting presidents, Gatto noted that the NYPD is meticulous in its planning for obvious reasons.

“It’s a huge undertaking. We prepare weeks, weeks in advance for a presidential visit. They are considered a high vulnerability target,” Gatto said. “Our mission is to make sure that our principal gets from point A to point B safely and expeditiously. If the route becomes compromised, we have to call an audible, and we have to change direction. There’s a lot that goes into it; it’s stressful, but that’s an undertaking that is given to highway officers who are highly trained, and we train for this constantly.”

After more than 40 years protecting the Big Apple from the back of his motorcycle, Gatto is finally riding off into the sunset. However, his family legacy at the NYPD continues with two sons on the job, including one in Highway Patrol.

Gatto believes he is leaving the department in good hands. Still, he does offer advice for new police officers.

“Policing is ever-changing. You can’t go out and police the public in the same manner that you would do for anyone else. Treat people the way you would want to be treated,” Gatto said. “Treat them respectfully and then send them on their way with whatever you’re going to do with your issue, the summons, or you’re going to let them go with a warning, because that will resonate further down the road.”