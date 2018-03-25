LATEST PAPER
News

Officer shoots knife-wielding man at Harlem Whole Foods, NYPD says

Several police officers were taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital, the NYPD said.

A violent shoplifter at Whole Foods charged at

A violent shoplifter at Whole Foods charged at officers when they told him to drop his weapon on Saturday night, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Mark Morales and Alison Fox mark.morales@newsday.com, alison.fox@amny.com @markmorales51
An NYPD officer shot a man who charged at cops with a knife in Harlem on Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. when the knife-wielding man lunged at the 28th Precinct officer in a Whole Foods supermarket, according to the NYPD. The officer fired his weapon and struck the man, identified as Michael Vasquez, in the shoulder, police said.

Police had been called for a violent shoplifter at the market at 125th Street and Lennox Avenue, the NYPD said. Officers told Vasquez several times to drop the knife, but he became agitated and charged at one of the officers, police said.

After officers repeatedly told him to drop the knife, one officer fired twice and hit Vasquez once, police said. His knife was recovered at the scene.

Vasquez was arrested and taken to Harlem Hospital, police said. He was listed in stable condition, police said.

Vasquez was charged with attempted assault of a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, and petit larceny for allegedly putting something from the grocer in his pocket, police said.

Several police officers were taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital for observation, according to the NYPD.

