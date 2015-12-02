NYPD: Shoshane Rattigan’s ex-boyfriend a suspect in her shooting death

Shoshane Rattigan was shot and killed in her Bronx apartment, police say.

Cops are looking for a suspect in the shooting death of a Bronx mom.

The NYPD said Shoshane Rattigan, 28, was shot and killed in her Bogart Avenue apartment in the Morris Park area early Tuesday morning, while her 6-year-old son and 20-year-old nephew were in the house. Rattigan was found with a gunshot wound to the head in her second-floor apartment just before 4 a.m., police said.

Her young son and nephew heard the gunshot and found her, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, authorities say they’re looking for her ex-boyfriend Tyrone Lowe in connection with the homicide.

Cops say Lowe fled the scene in a grey 2006 Honda Odyssey Minivan with the New York license plate EXT3422.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.