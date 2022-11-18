NYPD top brass distribute 1,000 turkeys outside of police headquarters for Thanksgiving

NYPD top cop Keechant Sewell joined fellow officers outside of police headquarters Friday to hand out turkeys for Thanksgiving.

The Municipal Credit Union (MCU) donated some 1,000 turkeys to the New York Police Foundation in order to ensure those in need had the opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Stalls overflowing with frozen turkeys lined the back courtyard of One Police Plaza on Nov. 18 as a line of New Yorkers amassed for the holiday bounty.

“With inflation, the food prices are a lot and especially as a mom of four children, this is going to help me out tremendously,” Priscilla Alexander from the Bronx told amNewYork Metro. “This means a lot. We will be able to have Thanksgiving, it’s a blessing.”

Police Commissioner Sewell was joined by First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban, Deputy Commissioner of Community Affairs Mark Stewart, Inspector Max Tolentino, and MCU CEO Kyle Markland to hand out the food. Recipients embraced those distributing the meals, profusely thanking them for ensuring that they had a holiday dinner this year.

The MCU has worked with the NYPD for over a decade and returned to do the same in 2022.

“Municipal Credit Union has been involved in our communities for over 106 years. So, for today we’re making a donation to help add 1,000 turkeys to help 1,000 families across the five boroughs,” CEO of MCU Markland said. “We’ve had such a strong partnership with the NYPD, the NYPD foundation and Community Affairs. And so, for us today we’re working with them to help them help our fellow New Yorkers have a Thanksgiving dinner.”

Members of NYPD Community Affairs not only gave out the food, but they also danced and took selfies with community members. In addition, Police Commissioner Sewell greeted families and posed for photographs as well.

“It’s very important. It’s what we do every day. Sometimes it goes unnoticed, but we’re out in our communities every day, and it’s Thanksgiving coming, and we want to make sure our communities are taken care of,” Deputy Commissioner of Community Affairs Stewart said. “This is a great event that we can give back to families who desperately need it.”

According to the NYPD, leftover turkeys will continue to be distributed to those in need through homeless shelters and other organizations.