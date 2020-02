The officer was found dead in the Hamptons, the source said.

An NYPD transit cop hanged himself, a police source said on Wednesday, after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

The off-duty officer, who amNewYork is not naming, was found dead in the Hamptons on Monday, the source said.

He had been accused of raping the teen in Brooklyn late Saturday night, according to the source. Police had reportedly been searching for him before he was found dead.