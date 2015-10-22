NYPD: Tyrone Corely and Stanley Wilkie murdered; both died in Brooklyn fire

Fire officials say an accelerant was used to spread the flames that killed the men.

Two men who were killed in a Brooklyn fire earlier this week were murdered, police said Thursday.

The deaths of Tyrone Corely, 56, and Stanley Wilkie, 47, have now been deemed homicides. They perished from the Bedford-Stuyvesant blaze on Tuesday evening on Hancock Street, between Bedford and Nostrand Avenue. Wilkie died on Wednesday evening.

Fire marshals discovered that an accelerant was used to spark the flames, officials said. A flammable liquid was poured on the stairs inside the building.

No suspects have been identified.

Two women were also injured from smoke inhalation, and were treated at Kings County Hospital.

Social media posts about Corely described him as a warm-heated DJ.

“Tyrone’s heart was pure he was a true friend and will be missed by so many,” posted his Facebook friend Sandy Hargrove on his wall.