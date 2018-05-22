State Police investigators have interviewed the lone survivor of an upstate wedding day crash that left the groom and another off-duty NYPD officer from Long Island dead, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

Autopsies on the two officers — groom Michael Colangelo, 31, an NYPD K-9 officer from Huntington Station, and Det. John M. Martinez, 39, of Hauppauge — had been completed but those reports were not yet available, the spokesman said. Investigators were still scouring the scene Tuesday, he said.

The NYPD said it is coordinating funeral plans with the families of the two fallen officers and said arrangements could be finalized as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

Trooper Steven V. Nevel confirmed investigators have interviewed Cody Kalina, 28, of Wantagh, the surviving passenger in the rented 2018 Maserati that crashed Sunday night in the Town of Shandaken, about a mile from the Full Moon Resort in Big Indian — where police said Colangelo had gotten married just hours earlier.

Nevel said in an email that investigators have talked to Kalina and wedding guests at the resort, but as part of the ongoing investigation those statements were not being released “at this time.”

The police spokesman also said investigators have no new information on potential factors in the fatal crash and said “where they were going” at the time of the crash still remained unclear on Tuesday.

“Our Collision Reconstruction Unit [CRU] is still processing the scene of the crash and the vehicle,” Nevel said. “No updates as of yet.”

A spokeswoman at Albany Medical Center, where Kalina was transported following the Sunday night crash, said Tuesday there was “no information” on his condition. State Police said Monday that while Colangelo and Martinez were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, Kalina, whose seat belt restrained him in the back seat, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At a Monday news conference State Police Maj. Pierce Gallagher said the Maserati was traveling at an excessive rate of speed when it left the pavement on Oliverea Road at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, striking the tree, overturning and landing on its roof. The speed limit on the road is 40 mph.

Authorities first said Martinez was driving the rented Maserati, but later said it was unclear if the driver was Martinez or Colangelo.

Police said again Tuesday the results of toxicology tests being conducted would not be complete for weeks.

Colangelo and his bride had their wedding reception Sunday at the Full Moon Resort and many of the guests were staying there, according to police and the resort’s website. An employee of the resort declined to comment Monday.

Colangelo and his bride were listed on the wedding registry theknot.com as well as the website honeyfund.com, which said the couple planned to honeymoon in Costa Rica.

On the site Monday, under the couple’s photo, was a caption asking for donations to their honeymoon instead of gifts, since they had lived together and had their share of “pots and pans.”

It read: “We know it’s not traditional but it would be a lot of fun, to have some items on our wedding list that will help us catch some sun!”

Colangelo and Martinez had worked together in the NYPD Special Operations Division, which includes the Emergency Service Unit.

Just a few months ago, Colangelo was one of 12 handlers to graduate from the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit canine team. The officers and their dogs handle evidence searches, explosives detection and missing persons cases, according to the NYPD.

A neighbor of Colangelo said the officer had moved in with his girlfriend two or three years ago and he was “very friendly, very outgoing.

“He would always lend a helping hand when he saw when I was doing yard work and needed a little muscle,” Patti Orsini said, adding that Colangelo “just loved that dog,” named Jimbo, the German Shepherd police dog who lived with him.

Martinez’s brother, Thomas, said the detective was “a good dad and a good husband” who spent his time off with his family. Being a cop “was what he wanted to do ever since he was a little kid.”

At Martinez’s precinct, purple and black bunting had already been draped at the entrance Monday morning.

The Rev. Michael Lopez, an NYPD chaplain, met with Martinez’s colleagues at the precinct.

“He was a great, outstanding guy and they love him,” Lopez said. His colleagues were taking the loss “very hard” and it’s “very sad.”

At the Syosset Fire Department, where Colangelo was a volunteer, Assistant Chief Pete Silver said: “It’s horrible. What a shock. He’s a good guy. Hard worker, positive energy. Mike was a natural leader.”

Silver said Colangelo — who became captain of the department’s Woodbury Co. 3 — was with the department from 2005 to 2016, resigning when he moved from the district.

“Everybody absolutely loved him and lamented when he had to resign,” said Silver, who added that Colangelo remained close to other members, some of whom attended the wedding.

“He was looking forward to his new life,” Silver said. “Mike was a giver. He gave of himself to the NYPD and to his friends, family and community. He was a giver to a rare degree.”

With Michael O’Keeffe, Rachel Uda, Anthony M. DeStefano, Alison Fox and Deon J. Hampton.