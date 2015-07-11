NYPD: Woman was raped inside of the Port Authority Bus Terminal

The victim described the suspect as a 30-year-old black male, police said.

Police are searching for a man who raped and assaulted a 21-year-old woman in the 8th Avenue Port Authority parking garage early Friday morning

The victim described the suspect as a 30-year-old black male, brown eyes, short braided hair, mustache, approximately 5’9” tall, and weighing about 190 pounds, police said.

The suspect was last seen in the sixth floor parking garage elevator wearing a red, white and blue button down shirt, demin shorts, and white sneakers.

If you have any information, call the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or text 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.