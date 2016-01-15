NYPD: Woman says she was raped at Port Authority Bus Terminal

Police say the woman claims she met her assailant on the eHarmony dating site.

A woman alleges she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint at the Port Authority Bus Terminal by a man she met on eHarmony, police said Friday.

The woman, who was not identified, took a bus into New York on Monday to meet with the man for a date after meeting on the online dating site, police said.

But when the 28-year-old woman refused to go with him to a hotel, police said, her date pulled a gun on her and forced her to go somewhere “way below” in the Port Authority.

Police said it’s unclear where the attack may have occurred; there is no video footage showing her at the Port Authority at the time of the alleged attack around 4 p.m.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. The Port Authority referred calls to the NYPD.