The New York State Gaming Commission will hold a Monday meeting that is expected to finalize the approval for all three full-scale NYC casino sites.

The meeting will take place at the Robert F. Smith Center for the Performing Arts at Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park in Manhattan. It will also be livestreamed.

State officials said on the agenda will be the “consideration of gaming facilities licensing” for the locations that were approved by its Location Board on Dec. 1 in the Big Apple: Bally’s in the Bronx; and Hard Rock Metropolitan Park and Resorts World New York City, both in Queens.

The NYS Gaming Facility’s Location Board’s vote earlier this month marked a major milestone in the casino bidding process. According to the process, the licensing of the casinos was to be completed before the end of the year. The three sites will likely receive full approval at the Dec. 15 meeting.

The final three proposals were the remaining bidders in the years-long competitive process, which attracted many developers and gaming companies seeking a coveted downstate casino license. Some bidders dropped out, while others were rejected by community committees this year. But Bally’s, Metropolitan Park and Resorts World prevailed.

Revenue for the local economy

The board has said that the three casino projects will generate an estimated $7 billion in gaming tax revenue between 2027 and 2036. This is next to an additional $5.9 billion in other tax revenue that will help support education and public transit.

“We entered this process with a tabula rasa, and are concluding with three impressive projects that will transform communities, establish career opportunities for residents, and drive much-needed revenue to the MTA, public schools and the city,” the commission said in its official statement after approving the three active bids earlier this month.

Protestors have occurred at several casino bidding meetings this year, making similar demonstrations possible at Monday’s event. Although the meeting is open to the public, there “will be no opportunity” for public comment during. Officials said signs, multimedia visual aids, posters, placards and banners will be prohibited.

More information about the meeting, including how to watch it, is available at gaming.ny.gov.