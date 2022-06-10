NYWIFT co-hosts 14 films at 2022 Tribeca Film Festival

New York Women in Film and Television (NYWIFT), announced it will officially co-host 14 films by women and BIPOC creators at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

The festival, which takes place from June 8-19, is being held both virtually and in person.

The films span four categories and emphasize NYWIFT’s mission of advocacy for inclusion, diversity and equity across the media landscape. Addressing topics such as reproductive rights, assisted suicide, space travel, drug addiction, Hollywood exploitation, climate change, immigrant narratives and perspectives, religion, the war in Ukraine, equality and more.

“The Tribeca Festival has been a pivotal force in the New York City entertainment community, particularly during times of crisis,” said NYWIFT Executive Director Cynthia Lopez in a statement on June 8. “We are thrilled to partner with the festival this year to co-host these wonderful projects – each one made during a global pandemic and social upheaval – and celebrate women and BIPOC creators who are bringing smart, entertaining, and engaging work to the screen.”

NYWIFT previously announced that 32 projects from 34 NYWIFT members have been officially selected for the festival.

NYWIFT will co-host six of these films including the documentary “American Pain”; “Body Parts” (Executive Producer Ruth Ann Harnisch), “Endangered” (Directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady) “Katrina Babies” (Producer Audrey Rosenberg and Executive Producers Eileen Tavarez and Jess Jacobs), “Land of Gold” (Co-Producer Rose Harwood) and “My Name is Andrea” (Executive Producer Ruth Ann Harnisch).

“NYWIFT’s thriving network of female creators is a major force in the local film landscape, and the Tribeca Festival is thrilled to co-host film selections that include its membership,” said Tribeca Festival Senior Programmer Lucy Mukerjee. “As this year’s filmmakers prepare to launch their work, this is a call to NYWIFT members to use the Festival as a place to catch up, support one another, and plan future collaborations.”

Learn more about co-hosted films and ticketing information at https://www.nywift.org/event/nywift-at-2022-tribeca-film-festival/.