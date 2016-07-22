Occupy DNC explained: What you need to know about the protests

From who they are to why they’re protesting, learn about Occupy DNC.

The Democratic National Convention is right around the corner and with Sen. Bernie Sanders’ recent endorsement, Hillary Clinton has all but been officially nominated as the party’s presidential pick.

But many staunch Sanders supporters have not yet given up the fight for the nomination. One such group is planning a massive series of demonstrations, marches and other events in Philadelphia during the DNC in an effort to get the Vermont senator the nomination they believe he deserves.

Here is everything you need to know about Occupy DNC:

What is Occupy DNC?

Occupy DNC is a collective of activists that aims to sway superdelegates away from Hillary Clinton to Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Our goal is to bring all Bernie Sanders supporters together at the DNC Convention to fight for the will of the people — a Bernie Sanders’s nomination, NOT a fraudulent Hillary nomination,” the group says on its website.

Occupy DNC said on its Facebook page that it believes Clinton’s presumed nomination is one based on fraud, voter suppression and corruption.

The organization has spent months planning “peaceful” rallies, marches and other activities that will occur in Philadelphia outside of the Wells Fargo Center during the DNC.

Is Occupy DNC affiliated with Sanders’ presidential campaign?

No. Although these demonstrations are organized around lifting Sanders up to the Democratic presidential nomination, a spokesperson with the Sanders campaign said the senator is in no way affiliated with Occupy DNC or the planned protests.

What does the organization plan to do during the DNC?

Occupy DNC has three rallies planned during the convention.

On Monday, July 25, the group will assemble on the south apron of City Hall from 10:30 a.m. through 3 p.m. for a rally with Equality Coalition and other groups. Speakers will address topics such as the Summer Rose election fraud lawsuit, homelessness and health care. At 3 p.m., the rally will march down Broad Street to Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park, where Jill Stein, who is running for president under the Green Party, is expected to speak.

Rallies are also planned in FDR Park (Zones 5 and 6) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 and again on Thursday, July 28. FDR Park is located across the street from the Wells Fargo Center, where the convention will be held.

How many people are expected to attend?

Occupy DNC has made a huge push on social media to recruit as many protesters for their demonstrations as possible. Though the organization mentions the phrase “1 million strong” on its Facebook page, city officials told the Wall Street Journal in late May that they expect about 30,000 participants. Rally organizer Bill Taylor told the New York Times that he expects up to 250,000 protesters for the four-day event. The Occupy DNC Facebook page had more than 31,000 members listed leading into the weekend before the convention, but it’s unclear how many of those members will actually show up.

Are these Occupy DNC events legal?

According to the organization’s website, Occupy DNC has secured permits for its “marching, rallies and festivities.” The City of Philadelphia approved four demonstration permits for Bernie Sanders demonstrators, according to the Wall Street Journal.

What about the potential for violence at these protests?

Non-violence can never be guaranteed at any protest. That being said, the Occupy DNC organizers have taken many steps to try to create demonstrations that remain peaceful. On the group’s Facebook page, organizers have published documents informing members of the group’s pledge to “refrain from violence in deed and word” as well as information on how to best self-police the protests.