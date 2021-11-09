Oddities Flea Market to set up shop in New York City in December

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Mark your calendars — the Oddities Flea Market will be hosted on Dec. 4 at The Metropolitan Pavilion, located at 125 West 18th Street.

Osteologist Ryan Matthew Cohn and his wife and executive producer Regina Marie Cohn will present rare and distinctive pieces including medical history ephemera, osteological specimens, and taxidermy as well as dark art, home décor, jewelry, fashion, makeup and much more.

This event recently hosted 3,000 attendees just in time for Halloween in Los Angeles. Some of the shoppers were Kumail Nanjiani (The Eternals, The Big Sick, Silicon Valley) and his wife, writer Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick); acclaimed artist Mark Ryden; Paris Jackson, Drea de Matteo, singer Grace McKagan, model/writer Susan McKagan (wife of Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan) and Madonna stylist/artist B. Åkerlund.

Oddities Flea Market will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as a VIP hour and from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for general admission. VIP tickets are available for $45 and general admission for $15. All attendees need to provide a proof of vaccination or negative COVID test result.

For more information, visit https://theodditiesfleamarket.com/