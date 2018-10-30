LATEST PAPER
45° Good Morning
45° Good Morning
News

Off-duty officer grazed by bullet in the Bronx, NYPD says

The cop was not the intended target, police said.

An off-duty officer was grazed by a stray

An off-duty officer was grazed by a stray bullet after two groups of men started shooting at each other in the Bronx Tuesday, police said.  Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

An off-duty police officer was grazed in the shoulder by a bullet early Tuesday morning in the Bronx, the NYPD said. 

The 33-year-old officer was in his personal car on East 137th Street, between Brown Place and Willis Avenue, in Mott Haven shortly after midnight when two groups of men started shooting at each other.

A stray bullet went through the driver's side window of the officer's car and grazed his right shoulder, cops said.

The officer was treated and released from NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, according to police.

A video of the shooting was released by the NYPD.

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

Protesters, including Eddie Bautista of Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Environmentalists demonstrate at Trump Tower
The Baby Trump balloon's Manhattan appearance was part Baby Trump balloon makes NYC debut
Dogs from across the city packed the Corlears Costumed canines return for Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade
On Friday, postal inspectors found a suspicious package NYPD: Suspicious package found in Manhattan
Mayor Bill de Blasio discussed a suspected bomb NYC officials discuss suspected bomb at De Niro building
The vehicle the NYPD bomb squad uses to How the NYPD's bomb truck works