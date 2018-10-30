An off-duty police officer was grazed in the shoulder by a bullet early Tuesday morning in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

The 33-year-old officer was in his personal car on East 137th Street, between Brown Place and Willis Avenue, in Mott Haven shortly after midnight when two groups of men started shooting at each other.

A stray bullet went through the driver's side window of the officer's car and grazed his right shoulder, cops said.

WANTED FOR ASSAULT: 4 adult males, dark complexion & wearing dark-colored sweatshirts/pants/shoes. 1 of the wanted males discharged a firearm striking an off-duty Police Officer near 456 E137 St in the Mott Haven area of the #Bronx. Please call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/hoAZq4lbMq — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 30, 2018

The officer was treated and released from NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, according to police.

A video of the shooting was released by the NYPD.

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.