News Off-duty officer grazed by bullet in the Bronx, NYPD says The cop was not the intended target, police said. An off-duty officer was grazed by a stray bullet after two groups of men started shooting at each other in the Bronx Tuesday, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated October 30, 2018 8:49 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email An off-duty police officer was grazed in the shoulder by a bullet early Tuesday morning in the Bronx, the NYPD said. The 33-year-old officer was in his personal car on East 137th Street, between Brown Place and Willis Avenue, in Mott Haven shortly after midnight when two groups of men started shooting at each other. A stray bullet went through the driver's side window of the officer's car and grazed his right shoulder, cops said. The officer was treated and released from NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, according to police. A video of the shooting was released by the NYPD. No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.