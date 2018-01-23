A police officer was taken to a hospital in Maspeth, Queens, after being hit in the head with a brick while responding to a call Tuesday afternoon, NYPD officials said.

Police have two people in custody in connection with the incident, which happened at a construction site at 58-91 Maspeth Ave. around 1 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman.

The officer was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn with a laceration that might need stitches, the spokesman said, but the injury was not considered serious.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the officer was not believed to have been the intended target, according to police.

Check back with amNewYork for more on this developing story.