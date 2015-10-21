Andrew Cuomo orders flags at half-staff for Randolph Holder, officer killed in the line of duty

Officer Randolph Holder, 33, was shot in the head in the line of duty on Tuesday night.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has directed all state government buildings to fly their flags at half-staff to honor a police officer killed Tuesday.

Officer Randolph Holder, 33, was shot in the head in the line of duty on Tuesday night. He was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m. at Harlem Hospital Center.

“Last night, one of New York’s Finest was taken while in the line of duty,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Officer Holder acted with bravery and selflessness in protecting countless New Yorkers in the midst of an extremely dangerous situation. Today I ask all New Yorkers to keep Office Holder’s loved ones and colleagues at the NYPD in their thoughts and prayers.”

Flags will fly at half-staff until Holder’s interment.