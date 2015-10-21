Andrew Cuomo orders flags at half-staff for Randolph Holder, officer killed in the line of duty

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has directed all state government buildings to fly their flags at half-staff to honor a police officer killed Tuesday.
Officer Randolph Holder, 33, was shot in the head in the line of duty on Tuesday night. He was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m. at Harlem Hospital Center.
“Last night, one of New York’s Finest was taken while in the line of duty,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Officer Holder acted with bravery and selflessness in protecting countless New Yorkers in the midst of an extremely dangerous situation. Today I ask all New Yorkers to keep Office Holder’s loved ones and colleagues at the NYPD in their thoughts and prayers.”
Flags will fly at half-staff until Holder’s interment.