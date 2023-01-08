College Basketball, Ohio State vs Maryland: Odds, best bets, how to watch, more

The Ohio State Buckeyes dropped a heartbreaker against number-one-ranked Purdue on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Maryland was walloped by Michigan, so both teams will look to get back on track in this Big Ten clash on Sunday.

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-4) vs Maryland (10-5)

Game Details:

Location: Xfinity Center, University of Maryland

Time: Thursday, January 8th at 2:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Betting odds:

Spread: OSU -1.5 | MARY +1.5

Moneyline: OSU -105 | MARY +125

Total: O/U 140

Matchup:

Even before the game against Purdue, Ohio State was unable to get past Northwestern despite their best efforts. Meanwhile. Maryland exploded out of the gates with an 8-0 record but now sit at a worrying 10-5. Three of those losses have come in Big Ten conference play which should, in theory, bode very well for the Buckeyes in this showdown.

The Buckeyes are averaging nearly 10 points per game more than Maryland, who have scored less than 100 combined over their last two contests. There is a reason for optimism for Terps fans, however.

Ohio State lost a key starter in Zed Key early on against Purdue. He’s averaging 12.4 points and 7.3 boards per game this year and outside of Brice Sensabaugh, has been one of Ohio State’s most important players.

A 1.5-point spread makes this game feel like a pick’em but the reality is anything but. The Buckeyes should be able to score at will against a sloppy defense and I don’t think Maryland will be able to keep up.

Prediction:

Buckeyes 95 – 72 Terrapins

Players to watch:

Don Carey | Maryland

His role has been anything but stable this year, with Carey coming off the bench against Rutgers and being replaced earlier in the year while Maryland desperately tries to stop the bleeding. With that said, he’s averaging 7.8 points per game and is shooting 33% from the field. This is a huge step down from what we saw while he was at Georgetown, where he was the team captain and second in the team in scoring with 13.5 points per game. The Terps have to figure out a way to get the dynamic young man rolling.

Brice Sensabaugh | Ohio State

It goes without saying at this point but Brice Sensabaugh is a stud. It doesn’t matter who he comes up against, he balls out. Against Northwestern’s #8 ranked defense, he put up 16 points in the second half alone. Against Purddue, he had 21. Sensabaugh is Ohio State’s leading scorer and ranks 1st among all B1G freshmen. The phenom has been red hot these past few weeks and will be licking his lips at a shot against a struggling Terps defense.

For more NCAAB coverage, like this Ohio State and Maryland preview, visit amNY Sports.com