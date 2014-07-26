One dead in Queens Palace shooting: police

One at Queens Palace dispute, another in a home argument.

An unidentified 24-year-old male died Saturday morning after a shooting at Queens Palace, a catering hall in Woodside, the NYPD says.

Several males began firing shots into the venue after they were denied access around 1 a.m., police said.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found a 24-year-old male with blunt force trauma to the head and a 25-year-old male with a graze would to his lower back, police said. Both victims were transported to Elmhurst General Hospital, and the 24-year-old male was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police had been called to Woodside less than two hours earlier, just after 11 p.m. Friday night, for an unrelated incident involving two men at a house at 50-30 Broadway.

The men, one 50 years old and one 32 years old, had engaged in a dispute that led to the 50-year-old stabbing the 32-year-old and the 32-year-old shooting the 50-year-old, police said.

Both were brought to Elmhurst General Hospital, where the 50-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival. The 32-year-old is in stable condition, police said.

Both investigations are ongoing.