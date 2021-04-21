One man dead, another injured in Upper East Side fire

One man is dead and another is injured after they were pulled from a fire in the Upper East Side.
At 8:31 a.m. on April 21, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a fire at 1576 2nd Ave., a four-story apartment building with a commercial business on the first floor. Upon their arrival, officers found members of the FDNY taking measures to put out the fire on the second floor.
The fire went to a third alarm at 9:16 a.m. and was ultimately brought under control by 9:54 a.m.
EMS pulled out an 83-year-old man and an 81-year-old man from the building, one of who was on the second floor and the other on the fourth floor. The victims were rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lenox Hill, where the 83-year-old man was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification. The 81-year-old man is in critical condition.
The cause of the fire will be determined by the FDNY Fire Marshal. The investigation is ongoing.