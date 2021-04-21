One man dead, another injured in Upper East Side fire

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

One man is dead and another is injured after they were pulled from a fire in the Upper East Side.

At 8:31 a.m. on April 21, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a fire at 1576 2nd Ave., a four-story apartment building with a commercial business on the first floor. Upon their arrival, officers found members of the FDNY taking measures to put out the fire on the second floor.

The fire went to a third alarm at 9:16 a.m. and was ultimately brought under control by 9:54 a.m.

EMS pulled out an 83-year-old man and an 81-year-old man from the building, one of who was on the second floor and the other on the fourth floor. The victims were rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lenox Hill, where the 83-year-old man was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification. The 81-year-old man is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire will be determined by the FDNY Fire Marshal. The investigation is ongoing.