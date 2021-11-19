One man shot, another stabbed in two separate attacks in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in Queens this week.

According to police, at 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 18 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed in Murray Hill. Upon their arrival, officers found 35-year-old Zhen Zhong Wang, unconscious and unresponsive, with a stab wound to his chest.

Paramedics rushed Wang to Flushing Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A person was taken into custody in connection to the stabbing, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Meanwhile, at 4:25 a.m. on Nov. 19 the police department responded to a call regarding a person shot at the corner of 232nd Street and Merrick Boulevard in Laurelton. Upon their arrival, officers found an unidentified man lying on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to his head, torso and leg.

The victim was taken to Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.