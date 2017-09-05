One shot, one stabbed during West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, police say

The incidents were unrelated to one another, authorities said.

A man was shot and another was stabbed along the West Indian Day Parade route in Crown Heights on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: AP / Mel Evans; Mike Groll

One man was shot while another man was stabbed on the same block along the West Indian Day Parade route Monday, and a police officer was bitten about a block away, in what appeared to be unrelated incidents in Crown Heights, the NYPD said.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the torso at about 4:45 p.m. along Eastern Parkway, between New York and Brooklyn avenues, police said. He was transported to Kings County Hospital in critical but stable condition, they said.

About an hour and a half later, on the same block, a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach, police said. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and was in stable condition, they said.

No arrests were made in either incident and the investigations were ongoing, the NYPD said.

A block away, near Kingston Avenue and Eastern Parkway, at about 5 p.m., a male police officer was bit in the leg by a 36-year-old man who was being arrested. The man also struck a female officer in the leg, police said. The officers used a Taser on the man and took him into custody, a spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, a man was hospitalized after being assaulted at around 3:30 p.m. on Eastern Parkway, between Classon and Franklin avenues. The man was transported to Kings County Hospital in non-life-threatening condition, according to police.

The incidents occurred toward the end of the parade, which draws thousands each year to central Brooklyn to celebrate the Caribbean masquerade festival Carnival.