One shot, one stabbed during West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, police say

Vincent Barone and Nicole Brown
September 5, 2017
2 min read
The incidents were unrelated to one another, authorities said.

A man was shot and another was stabbed along the West Indian Day Parade route in Crown Heights on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, police said.
One man was shot while another man was stabbed on the same block along the West Indian Day Parade route Monday, and a police officer was bitten about a block away, in what appeared to be unrelated incidents in Crown Heights, the NYPD said.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the torso at about 4:45 p.m. along Eastern Parkway, between New York and Brooklyn avenues, police said. He was transported to Kings County Hospital in critical but stable condition, they said.

About an hour and a half later, on the same block, a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach, police said. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and was in stable condition, they said.

No arrests were made in either incident and the investigations were ongoing, the NYPD said.

A block away, near Kingston Avenue and Eastern Parkway, at about 5 p.m., a male police officer was bit in the leg by a 36-year-old man who was being arrested. The man also struck a female officer in the leg, police said. The officers used a Taser on the man and took him into custody, a spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, a man was hospitalized after being assaulted at around 3:30 p.m. on Eastern Parkway, between Classon and Franklin avenues. The man was transported to Kings County Hospital in non-life-threatening condition, according to police.

The incidents occurred toward the end of the parade, which draws thousands each year to central Brooklyn to celebrate the Caribbean masquerade festival Carnival.

