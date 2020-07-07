One shooting reported in Brooklyn Monday after a volatile holiday weekend

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

After a weekend full of gunfire, New York City had a relatively quiet night Monday with just one shooting in Brooklyn reported.

In that incident, a 17-year-old man was shot in the face by a bike-riding gunman in front of 1170 Park Place in Bedford Stuyvesant at about 9:55 p.m. on July 6.

According to law enforcement sources, the young man was sitting inside a vehicle when the suspect rolled up on a mountain bike and opened fire.

Officers from the 77th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. The wounded man was rushed to Interfaith Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Cops described the shooter as a Black man wearing a pink mask and a white shirt while riding a mountain bike. So far, no arrests have been made.

Earlier on Monday, police officials led by Chief of Department Terence Monahan blamed bail reform, the release of Rikers Island inmates, and the closing of the court system for the increased violence on the streets. He revealed that there have been double the number of shootings over last year, and officials added that everyone killed in gunfire in June and July were people of color.

They also announced the arrest of Najim Luke, 17 by the 44th Precinct detectives in the Bronx for killing Hendrix who was attending a barbecue. on June 28. His murder was a very public sign of the rising death toll from city shootings, even before the violence broke out during the July 4 weekend.