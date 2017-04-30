‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 5 episodes leaked by hacker: Reports

A hacker claimed to have leaked episodes from Season 5 to a file-sharing site, reports say.

A hacker who tried to shake down Netflix, threatening to leak the upcoming season of the network’s hit series “Orange Is the New Black,” appears to have followed through on the ultimatum.

The hacker or hackers, known as The Dark Overlord, had previously threatened to release the episodes if Netflix did not pay an unspecified ransom, according to The Guardian.

Following the threat, a user called “thedarkoverlord” posted on the file-sharing site Pirate Bay, claiming to have uploaded 10 episodes from Season 5 ahead of its scheduled June 9 release date.

“This is the remainder of the fifth season of ‘Orange Is the New Black’ that we have to supply. Within, you’ll find episodes one to ten,” thedarkoverlord writes on the site.

The hacker got its hands on the season by breaching a small production vendor working with a number of TV networks and has threatened to release other series if a “modest” ransom is not paid, The Guardian reported.

It’s not clear which company the leak came from or what other titles the hacker has obtained, but in a taunting tweet, a Twitter account under the name “thedarkoverlord” writes, “Who is next on the list? FOX, IFC, NAT GEO and ABC. Oh what fun we’re all going to have. We’re not playing games anymore.”

Netflix told The Guardian that the breach is being investigated by the FBI and other authorities and released a statement to Deadline.com saying it is “aware of the situation.”

The network did not immediately respond to a request for more information or a comment.