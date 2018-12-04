Orchard Beach Pavilion restoration meeting invites public to weigh in

The 200,000-square foot structure was built in the 1930s.

The city is asking Bronxites to weigh in on the $60 million project to restore the landmarked Orchard Beach Pavilion at a meeting Tuesday night.

The 200,000-square foot pavilion, near Pelham Bay, was built in the 1930s and features large columns and observation terraces. But due to deterioration over time, portions of the structure have been closed to the public.

The city seeks to repair the structure, add ramps and an elevator to make it accessible, put in new bathrooms and upgrade the electrical and mechanical infrastructure for concession and potential event space.

The public is invited to share their ideas on the restoration at a meeting Tuesday at the Lehman High School on East Tremont Avenue and Hutchinson River Parkway at 6:30 p.m.

With Lisa L. Colangelo