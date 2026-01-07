Outrage in NYC after ICE agent in Minneapolis shoots fleeing woman dead

New York politicians and immigrant advocate groups are reacting with horror and outrage after an ICE Agent opened fire on a 37-year-old in Minneapolis during an immigration crackdown, killing her.

Video circulating online appears to show a female driver blocking the path of federal agents on the roadway with her SUV. When one agent attempted to open the door of the vehicle, the driver looked to pull away — leading a second agent to draw their gun and fire. The woman was shot three times and died, according to preliminary reports.

“Oh my God,” a voice could be heard screaming off screen.

DHS officials allege that the unnamed driver attempted to mow down the federal officer, with Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem, the Homeland Security Secretary, calling it “domestic terrorism” — without providing any proof to back up such a claim.

“An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots,” a statement by DHS read.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz responded on social media by instantly denouncing the official narrative.

“I’ve seen the video. Don’t believe this propaganda machine. The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice,” Walz wrote.

Meanwhile, New York elected officials are echoing Walz’s sentiments. U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, who has been an outspoken critic of ICE tactics in Manhattan’s immigration courts, also took to social media to express outrage to Miller.

“We’re done with your gaslighting @stephenm. Even if the officer were run over, it’s not domestic terrorism. But as you can see from the path of the car after she was shot, she was trying to drive away. You are inciting untrained thugs to murder Americans. This is on you,” Goldman wrote.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani addressed the shooting during an unrelated press conference late Wednesday afternoon in which he called it horrific.

“We know that when ICE agents attack immigrants, they attack every single one of us across this country. And this is a city that stands up for immigrants across the five boroughs, and I have made it clear to everyone within my city government, and that extends to NYPD, that we are going to uphold our sanctuary city policies,” Mamdani said. “We are going to adhere to that. That is why one of the 11 executive orders that we signed was to repeal the previous administration’s order to allow for collaboration with ICE on Rikers Island.

The mayor also pledged not to aid immigration enforcement in any way, including making certain the NYPD does not aid ICE.

“What we are going to be doing is following the laws that we have set, laws which have kept New Yorkers safe, and we are going to make it clear to each and every person in the city what their rights are. That’s why we took the time to make a Know Your Rights video, because it goes back to the earlier question, if you don’t know of your rights, then how can you be expected to actually use those rights?” Mamdani said. “So, we are going to take every opportunity we have to inform New Yorkers of what they already can do, and also to make it clear to our own city government agencies and departments across the board, including NYPD, that we are not here to assist ICE agents in their work. We are here to follow the laws of New York City.”

amNewYork also reached out to New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who has also pushed back on ICE operations in the Big Apple.

“ICE has a total disregard for public safety, and human life. Because of Trump’s reckless, lawless deportation agenda, today a woman was shot to death. And in 2025, 32 human beings died in ICE custody. The Department of Homeland Security is making everyone less safe,” Williams said.

State Senator Jessica Ramos, who serves a massive immigrant population in Jackson Heights, Queens, spoke to amNewYork about the fatal shooting.

“ICE relies on fear, chaos, and enforcement tactics that treat entire communities as suspects and creates the conditions for tragedy. Now a woman is dead and we all saw it. We need less muscle memory and more rule of law, restraint, and accountability,” Ramos said.

It wasn’t only New York politicians who fumed over the fatal shooting. Immigration advocates also let loose.



Murad Awawdeh, President and CEO of New York Immigration Coalition, charged that this is the next step in ICE escalation.

“Today’s news from Minneapolis is a tragedy and marks a violent escalation in ICE’s tactics and the state’s repression of political dissidents. Let’s be very clear: ICE and the federal agents are the ones sowing chaos and violence in our cities — and are now killing people who oppose their fascist abduction program. “This tragedy did not happen in a vacuum. It is the direct and predictable result of a federal agency that has been allowed to operate with impunity, secrecy, and unchecked force.”