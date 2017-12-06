Two 1-year-old girls were treated for drug overdoses in the Bronx this past week, police said Wednesday.

One of the girls came in contact with heroin that was left out on a bed by her 20-year-old father Edgardo Rodriguez, police said. She was rushed from the apartment near East Fordham Road and Tiebout Avenue to St. Barnabas Hospital on Saturday in critical condition, but was later listed as stable, according to police.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with drug possession, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, cops said.

Days later, at about 1:35 a.m. Monday, police were called to St. Barnabas to investigate the overdose of another 1-year-old girl. The circumstances around how the girl came into contact with drugs remain under investigation, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

According to reports, the parents say they were walking with their daughter at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when she picked up a bag with an unknown substance and put it in her mouth. She had a seizure and was rushed to the hospital, but there is some skepticism about the parents' story, according to the Daily News.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.