Overnight service disrupted in Queens for repairs

amNewYork
July 20, 2014
1 min read
Overnight repairs this week will disrupt service on four train lines in Queens and Manhattan as part of the MTA’s Fast Track program.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday night through Friday morning, the E will stop running between Roosevelt Avenue and the World Trade Center, the F train will be suspended from Roosevelt Avenue to 21st Street-Queensbridge, and the M train from 71st Avenue to Essex Street and R train from 71st Avenue to Whitehall Street in Manhattan will end early each night.

Riders can take the No. 7 and N trains between Queens and Manhattan; the A and C trains in Manhattan as an alternative to the E. There will be free shuttle buses making local stops between Queensboro Plaza and 74th Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

