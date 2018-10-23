A judge on Tuesday ordered a pizza deliveryman once detained by federal immigration officials to stay away from his wife in the wake of a charge stemming from a domestic altercation and set a November trial date for the case.

Pablo Villavicencio, 35, a married father of two from Ecuador, was freed on bail Tuesday morning after he appeared briefly at his arraignment before a judge in First District Court in Hempstead, Long Island. He had been jailed over the weekend.

Villavicencio, whose immigration status became a cause célèbre among immigration activists after he was detained delivering a pizza at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn in June, was arrested Friday and charged with criminal mischief after a domestic altercation, authorities said Monday.

A spokesman for the Nassau district attorney’s office said Villavicencio pleaded not guilty Saturday to a charge of criminal mischief, stemming from a domestic incident. A criminal complaint said that while arguing on Thursday with his wife, Sandra Chica, he pushed her against a wall and “slapped her body.” When she said she was going to call the police, he took her cellphone from a kitchen counter, according to the complaint.

Accompanied by several supporters, Villavicencio rushed out of the courtroom Tuesday morning and walked down the stairs to avoid reporters waiting for him near the elevator banks.

Bruce Barket, an attorney for Villavicencio, said his client did not strike his wife, but declined to discuss what happened that lead Villavicencio’s wife to go to the police.

“He’s nervous. He’s panicked. He’s again separated from his family, but thankfully not incarcerated,” Barket said in an interview outside the courthouse Tuesday. “This is a difficult thing for anybody to go through.”

Barket reiterated that he believes the charge against Villavicencio will be dismissed, but the arrest itself may complicate Villavicencio’s immigration case.

“Obviously, a criminal conviction wouldn’t help his cause,” Barket said. “Having the case dismissed wouldn’t help him, but it’ll first do no harm. So, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Barket would not say whether Villavicencio will go home or where he will live.

District Court Judge Joy Watson issued a temporary order of protection against Villavicencio, barring him from coming within 100 yards of his wife.

Earlier this year, after being detained for more than 50 days, a federal judge ordered Villavicencio released from immigration detention and stayed his deportation.

Villavicencio had been subject to a removal order since 2010, but began the process of seeking to legalize his status in February, and U.S. District Court Judge Paul Crotty said he had a right to stay with his family while pursuing it.

“The government’s deportation of petitioner would contravene that right,” the judge wrote.