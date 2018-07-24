A Manhattan federal judge expressed sympathy for detained pizza deliveryman Pablo Villavicencio but didn’t immediately rule on the undocumented father’s bid to be released from immigration detention at a hearing Tuesday.

“The powerful are doing what they want; the poor are suffering what they must,” U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty said in front of a courtroom packed with Villavicencio’s wife, young daughters and supporters. “Is there any concept of justice, or are we just doing what we must?”

Villavicencio, 35, an Ecuadoran who entered the U.S. illegally in 2008 and ignored an agreement to leave in 2010, was detained on June 1 at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn while delivering a pizza after guards ran a background check and learned of a removal order.

He has been detained at an immigration facility in New Jersey since then, but his case has become a cause célèbre among advocates because he has a clean record in the United States, married a citizen in 2013, had two daughters and began the process of seeking legal permanent residency in February.

His lawyers argued to Crotty that, under regulations adopted in 2016, Villavicencio is entitled to remain in the country while he seeks waivers to become a lawful permanent resident as a citizen’s spouse, and then return to Ecuador briefly to get a visa instead of having to wait 10 years to return.

Crotty appeared to be leaning in their direction, sharply questioning a government lawyer both about why a man without a criminal record needs to be detained during his court case, and what the urgency is to get him deported.

“It makes no difference in terms of the larger issues facing the country,” the judge said.

Government lawyer Joseph Cordaro argued that Villavicencio had ignored an order to leave since 2010 and could apply for the same waivers from Ecuador. He told Crotty the case should be moved to New Jersey, where Villavicencio is detained, and that only appeals courts — not district judges — have jurisdiction to stay a removal order.

Crotty didn’t issue a ruling and didn’t say when he would rule. Villavicencio's lawyers want him released from custody as well as a stay on him being removed to Ecuador.

Villavicencio wasn’t present, but his wife, Sandra Chica, who has complained that the detention has fractured their family and made it hard to stay afloat, sat in the front row watching during the hearing as her 2- and 4-year-old daughters played with stuffed animals for part of the time.