The NYPD is expected to soon announce its decision on the employment of Officer Daniel Pantaleo, the cop who used a banned chokehold that led to Eric Garner's death in 2014.

In a 46-page opinion obtained by the New York Times, Judge Rosemarie Maldonado, who recommended Pantaleo be fired earlier this month after a departmental trial, said the officer had been "untruthful" when he told internal affairs that he didn't use a chokehold on Garner during the botched arrest on Staten Island.

Maldonado also said the videos of the arrest gave "overwhelming" evidence that Pantaleo used the prohibited maneuver, the Times reported.

Those videos sparked outrage and spurred dozens of protests calling for Pantaleo to be fired. Garner is heard crying out "I can't breathe" at least 11 times before he fell unconscious.

The city's medical examiner said a chokehold contributed to Garner's death.

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neil was expected to make an announcement at 12:30 p.m. at police headquarters in lower Manhattan. Details of the announcement were not released.