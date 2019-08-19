News Decision on Daniel Pantaleo, NYPD officer in Eric Garner's death, expected NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo leaves his house on Staten Island on May 13. Photo Credit: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 August 19, 2019 11:16 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email The NYPD is expected to soon announce its decision on the employment of Officer Daniel Pantaleo, the cop who used a banned chokehold that led to Eric Garner's death in 2014. In a 46-page opinion obtained by the New York Times, Judge Rosemarie Maldonado, who recommended Pantaleo be fired earlier this month after a departmental trial, said the officer had been "untruthful" when he told internal affairs that he didn't use a chokehold on Garner during the botched arrest on Staten Island. Maldonado also said the videos of the arrest gave "overwhelming" evidence that Pantaleo used the prohibited maneuver, the Times reported. Those videos sparked outrage and spurred dozens of protests calling for Pantaleo to be fired. Garner is heard crying out "I can't breathe" at least 11 times before he fell unconscious. The city's medical examiner said a chokehold contributed to Garner's death. NYPD Commissioner James O'Neil was expected to make an announcement at 12:30 p.m. at police headquarters in lower Manhattan. Details of the announcement were not released. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.