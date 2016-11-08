Pantsuit Nation, on Election Day, brings Hillary Clinton’s signature look to the polls

The fashion statement heard ‘round the country was the work of a “secret” Facebook group.

OK, ladies, now let’s get in formation: Beyoncé isn’t the only woman donning a pantsuit to show her support for Hillary Clinton.

Women across America, clad in pantsuits, paid homage to Clinton’s outfit of choice as they cast their ballots for the candidate who could become the nation’s first female president.

The fashion statement heard ‘round the country was the work of a “secret” Facebook group, Pantsuit Nation, which had amassed more than 2.7 million fans as of 3 p.m. on Election Day.

“Wear a pantsuit on November 8. You know why,” the group’s description reads.

The group’s founder Libby Chamberlain told CNN that a conversation with her friend prompted her to create Pantsuit Nation.

“We talked about how beautifully and stoically Hillary embodies women’s fight for equality, and how the pantsuit is an emblem of that struggle,” Chamberlain said.

amNewYork encountered one Pantsuit Nation member while at a Park Slope polling location. Nicole Possin, 44, who serves as vice president of an environmental defense fund, said that wearing a pantsuit to the polls is “a statement that we can achieve the highest office and move forward.”

“It says, ‘Yes, men, we belong in the boardroom, we belong on the world stage,'” she said.