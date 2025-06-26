DOT picks landscape team for Park Avenue redesign, but fate of driving lanes remains unknown

Park Avenue will become greener and more pedestrian-friendly as part of its ongoing redesign, but the impact on bike and vehicle traffic remains unknown.

In its effort to put the “park” back in Park Avenue, the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on Thursday that Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners, LLC, would serve as the firm to outfit the two-way corridor from East 46th to East 57th Streets with more plantings, seating and “innovative streetscape amenities.”

However, another part of the makeover includes expanding the median that separates north-south traffic. Although the redesign plan is almost a year old, the DOT still has not said if the street will lose driving lanes or add protected bike lanes.

“These details will be determined during this design phase, with public engagement to follow,” a DOT spokesperson told amNewYork.

Per an Aug, 28, 2024, article in Time Out, Park Avenue’s “park,” or median, will widen from 20 to 48 feet, which is almost as big as it was in the 1920s.

Officials said that as part of its 18-month contract, Starr Whitehouse and the DOT will hold public engagement events to gather input from the community about their street needs.

What part of Park Avenue will be redesigned?

The blocks to be redesigned sit above the Grand Central Terminal Shed, which is undergoing its own capital rehab project by the MTA’s Metro-North Railroad. The DOT is using this time to advance its redesign above ground, which city officials said aligns with their broader goal to “reimagine major commercial corridors” with more public space.

“With the ongoing reconstruction of the train shed, we have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to reimagine this corridor for the next century, and we look forward to engaging with the community to bring this vision to life,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

However, some New Yorkers said they are unsure if they can support a redesign if it means interfering with traffic, whether cars or bikes.

“I work in this building,” Tyjuan, who works at Park Avenue and 46th Street, said. “There is so much traffic on this street. I don’t see how they can do it.”

Like Tyjuan, Marion, who works nearby, felt the same way. “Traffic is bad enough, she said. “How are they going to pull this off? They’re out of their minds.”

Meanwhile, the Park Avenue landscape plan has the support of the local community board.

“Manhattan Community Board 6 is thrilled to see the Park Avenue Landscape Design project entering this exciting next phase,” said Jason Froimowitz, director to the East Midtown Public Realm Improvement Fund, Manhattan CB6. “Selecting a design team marks a significant milestone in creating a vibrant, community-driven vision for Park Avenue. We look forward to continued collaboration with DOT and our fellow stakeholders to ensure this project reflects and enhances our community’s needs and aspirations.”

Nonetheless, Rodriguez said he is “thrilled” about the project.

“We are thrilled to put the ‘park’ back in Park Avenue with this transformative redesign of one of Manhattan’s most iconic streets,” Rodriguez said.

The redesign is funded through the East Midtown Governing Group, created as part of the 2017 Greater East Midtown Rezoning, the DOT said. The rezoning established a framework in which new commercial developments and the transfer of development rights are required to contribute to nearby public realm improvements.