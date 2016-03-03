Park Slope robber choked 91-year-old woman at gunpoint, NYPD says

Cops are looking for a suspect who choked and robbed a woman in Park Slope. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andrew Burton

Police were searching Thursday for the man who choked a 91-year-old woman and robbed her at gunpoint in broad daylight in Park Slope.

The woman, who was not identified, was walking on 9th street, near Prospect Park West, when she was ambushed from behind at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

The suspect, about 40 to 50 years old, then put her in a chokehold and showed her a gun, police said. He pushed her inside a vestibule and demanded money.

But as he was taking money from the woman, a 50-year-old man came upon the crime. The suspect then pointed his gun at the second man and took his money as well, police said.

He then ran, getting away with about $370.

The suspect is described as 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall, police said.