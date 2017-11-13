More than a half million parking tickets — totaling about $26 million — have been either refunded or dismissed by the city after it discovered a technical error.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Finance said Monday it discovered a change in the city rules for failing to display a muni meter receipt or an expired muni meter receipt. Some tickets didn’t apply the rule and as a result the driver was unnecessarily fined.

As a result, the department of finance sent two sets of letters to about 500,000 people who received the tickets, which totaled about $26 million in unnecessary fines.

1010 WINS first reported the refunds and dismissals Monday afternoon.

There are about 400,000 refunds totaling approximately $18 million and 106,808 dismissals totaling roughly $8 million, the spokeswoman said in a statement.