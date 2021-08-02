Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

It’s the Upside Down like you’ve never seen it before.

“Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical” is returning off-Broadway at the Player’s Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St., with a special premiere this Thursday, Aug. 5. The official opening night is on Aug. 11, and the play will run through Sept. 5, with performances taking place on Thursday, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Directed by Nick Flatto and original book and score by Jonathan Hogue, “Stranger Sings!” brings the audience to Hawkins, Indiana in 1983 and follows Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, and more, much like you’d find in an episode of “Stranger Things.” Ticket holders can also take a journey along with the characters through instances of poor parenting, pubescent angst, dancing monsters, and perhaps a visit from Barb Holland.

“Stranger Sings!” originally ran two sold-out concert runs at Feinstein’s/54 Below. The cast includes Jalen Bunch, Jason Daniel Chacon, Dean Cestari, Patrick Howard, Caroline Huerta, Katelyn Lauria, Savannah-Lee Mumford, Ariana Perlson, Garrett Poladian, Adele Simms, and Glory Yepassis-Zembrou.

The creative team for “Stranger Sings!” includes Michael Kaish (Musical Direction/Orchestrations), Ashley Marinelli (Choreography), James Ortiz (Scenic Design), Cassandra McCall Endicott (Costume Design), Jesse Scott (Lighting Design), Megan ‘Deets’ Cully (Sound Design). Casting by Krisha Bullock, CSA, Jamie Snow, CSA, Zachary Spiegel, and Brett Hahalyak of Bullock and Snow Casting. The show is produced by Cue to Cue Productions, Golden Olive Productions, and Stranger Sings LLC.

Tickets start at $39, with premium tickets running at $79 and include a complimentary beer or wine and a limited-edition pin. A limited number of $11 rush tickets are available for each performance and participants may enter the lottery in person at The Players Theater 90 minutes prior to curtain time to enter their name for the chance to see that day’s performance. 60 minutes prior to the show names will be chosen at random. Limit one entry per person and up to two tickets per winner. Tickets are subject to availability.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.StrangerSingsTheMusical. com.