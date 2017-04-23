Party at UWS doggy daycare Camp Canine to benefit rescue dogs

It’s a pawteeee. An Upper West Side doggy day care is throwing a party this week to celebrate its anniversary, …

An Upper West Side doggy day care is throwing a party this week to celebrate its anniversary, and donating half the proceeds to a rescue group in the city.

“The one thing that changed my life was adopting a dog about 18 years ago — of course she was a rescue dog,” said Tania Isenstein, the owner of Camp Canine on West 73rd Street. “When I started doing this, it was very important for me to be involved in dog rescue.”

Isenstein quit her job as a lawyer on Wall Street in 2012 and opened the day care, boarding and grooming shop. Starting at noon on April 28, she is throwing a party — complete with formal wear, swag bags and dog “champagne,” aka chicken broth. Watch the red carpet from home via Facebook Live at 12:30 p.m.

A handful of rescue dogs awaiting their forever homes are invited as well and will receive makeovers, Isenstein said. Half the proceeds from the dogs-only party — the day care fee is $55 — will be donated directly to Muddy Paws Rescue, a nonprofit that rescues dogs from high kill shelters, according to their website.

“They need our help and it really gets me in the feels,” she said. “A little homeless dog, I can’t. It’s just who I am and what I do.”

Isenstein said several foster dogs are always staying at the facility. According to Camp Canine, homes have been found for more than 150 dogs since the facility opened.

Dog parents who are interested in having their pups attend must register in advance and have an interview to assess temperament as well as make sure all vaccinations are up to date.

If you go: Camp Canine’s fifth anniversary party is on April 28 from noon-3 p.m., 46 W. 73rd St., nycampcanine.com, $55.