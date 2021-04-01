Party turns sour in the Bronx as man is shot upon exiting | amNewYork

The NYPD are seeking the public’s assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts of an armed criminal who brought one partygoer’s experience to an abrupt end after shooting the 27-year-old reveler in the right groin area as he exited the gathering.
The incident occurred in the vicinity of Colgate Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard on March 4 at approximately 4:00 a.m., authorities report.
NYPD footage shows a crowded scene of cars and people before an unidentified man steps out of an unidentified vehicle, discharging multiple non-fatal shots before fleeing southbound on foot along Colgate Avenue.
EMS were reportedly not called and the victim was transported by private means to NYC Health + Hospitals / Lincoln where his condition was described as stable.
