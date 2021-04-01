Party turns sour in the Bronx as man is shot upon exiting | amNewYork

Quantcast
Bronx

Party turns sour in the Bronx as man is shot upon exiting

FILE PHOTO

The NYPD are seeking the public’s assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts of an armed criminal who brought one partygoer’s experience to an abrupt end after shooting the 27-year-old reveler in the right groin area as he exited the gathering.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Colgate Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard on March 4 at approximately 4:00 a.m., authorities report.

NYPD footage shows a crowded scene of cars and people before an unidentified man steps out of an unidentified vehicle, discharging multiple non-fatal shots before fleeing southbound on foot along Colgate Avenue.

EMS were reportedly not called and the victim was transported by private means to NYC Health + Hospitals / Lincoln where his condition was described as stable.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

 All calls are strictly confidential.

